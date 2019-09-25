Mejia, Machado Earn Omaha Player & Pitcher of the Year Honors

The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday that infielder Erick Mejia and right-handed pitcher Andres Machado are the recipients of the organization's Omaha Player and Pitcher of the Year Awards, respectively. The two will be honored along with the winners from each of the Royals' seven other minor league affiliates at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 27.

Mejia posted a .271 average (134-495), adding 83 runs, 22 doubles, six triples, seven homers and 63 RBI. The 24-year-old paced the Storm Chasers in most offensive categories, including batting average, hits, runs, doubles, RBI and total bases. Mejia also started at five different fielding positions over the course of the season with Omaha, including second base, shortstop and third base, as well as center field and right field. He went on to make his Major League debut with the Royals on September 5, becoming the tenth different Storm Chasers player to debut with the Royals in 2019.

The Dominican Republic native was acquired by the Royals as part of a January 4, 2018 three-team trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers along with right-hander Trevor Oaks in a deal that sent lefty Scott Alexander to Los Angeles. He was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners as a non-drafted free agent on June 30, 2012.

Machado in a team-best 44 appearances with Omaha this year accumulated a 3-2 record and 2.89 ERA (24 ER/74.2 IP), adding 65 strikeouts. The right-hander also finished the 2019 campaign ranked fourth in earned-run average among Pacific Coast League pitchers with a minimum of 70.0 innings pitched, in addition to fifth in that company in batting average against (.215).

The 26-year-old was signed by the Royals as a non-drafted free agent on November 17, 2010. He debuted with Kansas City on September 2, 2017 versus the Minnesota Twins.

The Royals' George Brett Hitter of the Year and Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year honors will be announced during the offseason. 2018-19 Omaha infielder Nicky Lopez was the recipient of the 2018 George Brett Hitter of the Year, while the last Omaha pitcher to earn Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year honors was right-hander Jakob Junis in 2017.

