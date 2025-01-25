Megan Carter Activated from LTIR, to Make PWHL Debut in Battle on Bay Street

January 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that rookie defender Megan Carter has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR). She will make her PWHL debut this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena against the New York Sirens in the Battle on Bay Street presented by Scotiabank.

Carter, who was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2024 PWHL Draft, was recovering from a lower body injury. The 23-year-old from Milton, ON, signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement on June 26, 2024, and is excited to finally hit the ice with her hometown team.

"I've been looking forward to playing professional hockey in the PWHL since the league's inaugural season and now that the day is here, I couldn't be more excited," shares Carter. "I've felt so much love and support from everyone around me throughout this process and I'm grateful to my teammates for making the transition back to being on the ice with the team so smooth. I hope to add to our team's physical presence, poise, and compete level."

Graduating from Northeastern University, Carter excelled on the ice and in the classroom. In 2024, Carter was named the inaugural Hockey East Academic Champion in acknowledgement of outstanding on-ice and academic performance. She was also awarded several student-athlete awards during her time in the NCAA while helping the Huskies to four Bertagna Trophies as Hockey East Tournament Champions, three Beanpot titles, and three appearances in the Frozen Four.

"We are excited to have Megan active in our lineup," says Gina Kingsbury, Sceptres General Manager. "She has put in a tremendous amount of work to get to this point and we look forward to her impact on our D core. Megan is a very reliable defender that brings physicality and a great ability to move the puck."

In a corresponding roster move, forward Anneke Rankila has been released from her Standard Player Agreement and moved to the Sceptres' Reserve Player list.

