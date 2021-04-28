Meet the Triple-A East Midwest Division - Indianapolis Indians

The 2021 season begins in just six days! This year, the Omaha Storm Chasers are part of a new Triple-A league, Triple-A East.

Triple-A East is one of the new leagues in Minor League Baseball formed as a result of the contraction of Minor League Baseball following the renegotiation of the Professional Baseball Agreement after its expiration in September of 2020. Triple-A East includes teams that previously played in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, the Triple-A International League, the Double-A Southern League, and the independent American Association. Triple-A East includes 20 teams and is divided into three divisions: Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. There will be limited inter-divisional play in 2021 to mitigate travel. The Omaha Storm Chasers will only face teams in the Midwest Division during the 2021 season.

After getting to know the Northeast and Southeast divisions, it's time to learn about the opponents that Omaha will be facing this season, the teams in the Midwest Division. After introducing the Columbus Clippers and Iowa Cubs, we continue with the Indianapolis Indians.

INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

The Indianapolis Indians are the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and have been since 2005. Founded in 1902, the Indians are the second-oldest franchise in Minor League Baseball, trailing only the Rochester Red Wings. Over the course of its100+ year history, Indianapolis has also been affiliated with Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago (AL), Cleveland, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Montreal. Indianapolis plays its home games at Victory Field, which opened on July 11 in the middle of the 1996 season.

A plethora of Indians alumni have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, including Grover Cleveland Alexander, Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown, Randy Johnson, Harmon Killebrew, Nap Lajoie, Larry Walker and Ford C. Frick Award-winning broadcaster Bob Uecker. Hank Aaron also famously played in Indianapolis, though not for the Indians-he played for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League.

While Omaha and Indianapolis haven't played in the same league for the last 22 seasons, the two teams were foes in the American Association from 1969-1997. The two teams faced off over 500 times in that span, with the Indians holding a 280-265 all-time edge. The two franchise have also clashed four times in the postseason (1978, 1982, 1988, 1989). Indianapolis has won three of the four series and has an 11-9 all-time postseason record against Omaha.

The first meeting between the two teams this season, scheduled for May 25, will be the first meeting between Omaha and Indianapolis since 1997. The Chasers and Indians meet twice this year for a total of 12 games-six at Werner Park and six at Victory Field.

May 25 vs. IND - 6:35 p.m.

May 26 vs. IND - 6:35 p.m.

May 27 vs. IND - 6:35 p.m.

May 28 vs. IND - 7:05 p.m.

May 29 vs. IND - 7:05 p.m.

May 30 vs. IND - 1:05 p.m.

July 13 at IND - 6:05 p.m. CT

July 14 at IND - 6:05 p.m. CT

July 15 at IND - 6:05 p.m. CT

July 16 at IND - 6:05 p.m. CT

July 17 at IND - 6:05 p.m. CT

July 18 at IND - 12:35 p.m. CT

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. The Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 4 against the St. Paul Saints and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

