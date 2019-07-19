Meet Coach Tremblay

July 19, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - Fans will have the opportunity to meet Coach Tremblay on Thursday, July 25 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at the David S. Palmer Arena. Coach Tremblay will discuss the future goals for the Dashers, answer questions and there will be photo opportunities.

Season tickets will be on sale along with Kids Club signups.

