McCormick's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Game One Victory

May 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals by the final score of 6-4. Max McCormick netted a hat trick to help his team take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Tye Kartye scored on the powerplay to get the goal scoring started in the fourth round. Kartye ripped a wrist shot past Yaroslav Askarov for his third of the postseason, assisted by Ryker Evans and Joey Daccord. The Admirals responded just 30 seconds later on a Joakim Kemell redirection.

With his team shorthanded early in the second period, Jimmy Schuldt skated the puck into the offensive zone and wristed a shot past Askarov to put the Firebirds ahead at 5:38. The goal was Schuldt's fourth of the playoffs and was assisted by Matt Tennyson and Alexander True. Milwaukee evened the score at 7:50 on a Phil Tomasino tally.

Milwaukee took their first lead of the game just 1:52 into the third period thanks to Michael McCarron but the Firebirds strung together the next three goals to take a 6-3 lead. The tying goal was scored by Max McCormick and was quickly followed up by an Andrew Poturalski snipe to make it 4-3. The two goals were scored just 47 seconds apart.

McCormick's second goal of the game added insurance for Coachella Valley with the assist earned to Kole Lind. The Firebirds' captain cashed in on an empty net to extend Coachella Valley's lead to three. Jimmy Huntington tipped a shot past Joey Daccord to pull the Admirals back within two with 1:54 to play.

Joey Daccord made 18 saves in the Firebirds' fourth straight game one victory. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-4 and the penalty kill went 3-3.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds face the Admirals for game two of the Western Conference Finals this Saturday, May 27th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

Tickets are available for all home games of the Western Conference Finals. Fans are encouraged to wear white to all Round 4 home games and arrive early to cheer on the home team at Acrisure Arena! Tickets are on sale now with individual tickets starting at just $29 and group tickets (10 or more people) beginning at $25. Visit CVFirebirds.com to purchase and learn more information.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.