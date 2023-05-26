Amerks Return Home for Games 3 and 4 of Eastern Conference Finals this Weekend

(Rochester, NY) - The Eastern Conference Finals between the Rochester Americans and Hershey Bears shifts back to Rochester this weekend for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 at The Blue Cross Arena. Saturday's contest is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start while Monday's Memorial Day matchup will begin at 6:05 p.m.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 with Rochester claiming the series opener on Tuesday before Hershey took Game 2 on Thursday at GIANT Center.

Highlighting the holiday weekend festivities is a Pregame ROC the Block Party ahead of Game 3 on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Broad St.

The event will feature live music, food and drink specials, including an assortment of $5 Genny cans, $5 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light cans and $6 seltzers for fans 21 and older, appearances by various Amerks alumni members, giveaways and inflatables for the kids.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. until 8 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast. Following the game, select fans will receive a package of Italian sausage, courtesy of Zweigle's.

Join the Amerks before Game 4 on Monday for a Playoff Pep Rally at the Genesee Brew House from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. featuring an appearance by Buffalo Sabres studio host and Amerks guest color analyst Brian Duff and Amerks Hall of Famer Martin Biron. Fans will have the chance to win prizes and other Amerks merchandise.

Monday's pregame festivities continue with the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, again featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for Game 3 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

Additionally, the Amerks, in conjunction with MSG Networks, announced today that MSG will televise all remaining games of the Eastern Conference Finals against Hershey.

Coverage will be available to everyone in the MSG Networks regional footprint, including all of New York State. Additionally, both games will also be available to authenticated subscribers of participating providers on "MSG GO," MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform. Subscribers with a supported smartphone or tablet can download the free "MSG GO" app by visiting the App Store or the Google Play store. Viewers can also access the game by visiting www.MSGGo.com.

The games are also accessible on AHLTV or on The Fan Rochester, the exclusive home for all Amerks radio broadcasts, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 37th season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Sabres studio host and guest color analyst Brian Duff for the duration of the series.

The best-of-seven series continues on Saturday, May 27 with Game 3 in Rochester.

Below is the remaining fourth-round schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 29 - Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference final are on sale now and start at $22. Fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will rise.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

