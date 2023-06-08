McCarty, Deschamps Both Go Yard, Blue Jays Win 3-1 over Bradenton

Bradenton, FL - After Tuesday night's 10-3 loss in the series-opener, the Blue Jays got back in the win column with the help of two solo home runs by Ryan McCarty and Nicolas Deschamps, along with a dominant bounce-back start by RHP Rafael Ohashi.

After a rough month of May for Ohashi, the 20-year-old Brazilian made his first start of June on Wednesday night, going 5.1 innings pitched, just one run on three hits while striking out four to record his second win of the year. After Ohashi exited, the bullpen continued to be stingy.

RHP Keiner Leon and RHP Fitz Stadler went the next inning and two thirds perfect, and LHP Ian Churchill slammed the door for the six-out save. Combined the bullpen allowed just two baserunners, recording another four K's.

On the offensive side of the ball, McCarty started the scoring off with his homer in the second inning to make it 1-0, and take the active team lead in home runs. But that moniker lasted all but an inning, with Deschamps tying it right back up in the third at three apiece.

Dunedin would tack another run on in the fifth on an RBI-single by Jaden Rudd, but that's all they'd need for a 3-1 victory that took just two hours and four minutes at LECOM Park. With the win, the Blue Jays pull back within a game of .500 at 26-27 with thirteen games left to play in the First Half. Game-three of the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night, and will be available for free on MiLB TV as the Game of the Month.

