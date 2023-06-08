Blue Jays Claim Double Digit Victory

June 8, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (28-26) and the Blue Jays (27-27) met for game three of a six-game series at LECOM Park on Thursday evening. Dunedin dominated the game wire to wire-and cruised to a 14-3 victory thanks to stout pitching and offensive firepower.

The top of the first inning saw Tucker Toman drive in a run to give the visitors an advantage after half an inning played. Toman would finish the night with four RBI at the plate.

The Jays piled on five runs in the second inning off of Marauders starter Wilber Dotel to give themselves a massive six-run lead after just an inning and a half played.

Bradenton got their only hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jack Brannigan blasted his fourth home run of the week deep down the leftfield line to pull his ball club within six, cutting the score to 7-1.

Dunedin continued the onslaught in the sixth and seventh, scoring seven combined runs across the pair of frames, pushing the scoreline to 14-1 with just two innings left to play.

The Marauders loaded the bases and scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI walk from Termarr Johnson and a sac fly from Shalin Polanco. Grayson Thurman secured the final out in the 14-3 victory for the Blue Jays.

The Young Bucs will look to even the series on Friday night with Alessandro Ercolani on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.