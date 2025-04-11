McBroom & Kohlwey Return; Town Signed

April 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of infielder Ryan McBroom and outfielders Taylor Kohlwey and River Town. McBroom begins his second season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball. Kohlwey enters his second season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball. Town starts his first season with the Ducks and fifth in professional baseball

"Ryan, Taylor and River have all done an outstanding job of getting on base throughout their career," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to welcome all three to our lineup."

McBroom appeared in 88 games with the Ducks in 2024, good for second-most on the team (Aaron Antonini, 104). He led the team with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs and 50 walks while ranking second with 60 runs and third with 84 hits and 15 doubles. He posted a .268 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage, a .497 slugging percentage and an .873 OPS. The 33-year-old was exceptional at home, hitting .295 in 41 games, and even hotter in July, batting .333 in 22 games.

The Virginia native spent three seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals (2019-21). He appeared in 66 games, batting .268 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, 17 runs, 44 hits, eight doubles, 12 walks and a .749 OPS. The slugger was recognized four times as an MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2015, Blue Jays; 2018-19, Yankees; 2021, Royals). He also played two seasons (2022-23) in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp. McBroom was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2014 amateur draft from West Virginia University.

Kohlwey played 49 games with the Ducks during the 2024 season. He compiled a .352 on-base percentage and totaled two home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 runs, 41 hits, eight doubles, 28 walks and two stolen bases. He reached base safely in his first seven games with the team, hit safely in eight consecutive games from August 14-24 and reached base safely in 13 straight games from August 14 to September 1. The 30-year-old began the season with the New York Mets organization, appearing in 11 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

Prior to his time with the Ducks, the Wisconsin native spent seven seasons (2016-19, 2021-23) in the San Diego Padres organization where he was a two-time MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2019, 2021). He reached the Major Leagues in 2023 and recorded a single in his MLB debut off two-time All-Star Jose Berrios. In eight seasons with the Padres and Mets organizations, the lefty compiled a .279 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage and a .782 OPS along with 46 homers, 348 RBIs, 375 runs, 675 hits, 132 doubles, 28 triples, 317 walks and 63 steals in 707 games. Kohlwey was originally selected by the Padres in the 21st round of the 2016 amateur draft from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Town spent the first four seasons of his professional career in the Kansas City Royals organization (2021-24), peaking at Double-A. He played in 287 games, compiling a .248 batting average, a .375 on-base percentage and a .749 OPS along with 22 home runs, 122 RBIs, 151 runs, 237 hits, 40 doubles, seven triples, 53 stolen bases and 158 walks. In 2024, the 25-year-old appeared in 68 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, totaling a .386 on-base percentage, 17 RBIs, 33 runs, 46 hits and 41 walks. His season was highlighted by a 26-game on-base streak from May 2 to July 5, during which he compiled a .414 on-base percentage.

In 2022, the Louisiana native posted career-high totals in home runs (14), RBIs (59), runs (62), hits (95), doubles (20), triples (4), walks (61), OPS (.801) and games played (107) combined between Single-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities. He was also named Carolina League Player of the Week on April 24, 2022, after going 9-for-15 with three homers, five RBIs, seven runs, four doubles and five walks in four games. Town was originally selected by the Royals in the 15th round of the 2021 amateur draft from Dallas Baptist University.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2025

