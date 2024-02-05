MBF Grant Application Deadline Is February 16th

February 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation's 2024 grant application season will be closing next Friday, February 16. Grants are available for registered 501c3 organizations that focus on youth-related activities or economic development. Applications must be for specific projects or initiatives the organization is undertaking in 2024 and not for general operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac, and Iosco counties.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) began in 2006 as a nonprofit organization created to bring professional baseball to the Great Lakes Bay Region. The vision was much broader than baseball. The idea was to use America's favorite pastime to create a social enterprise to support communities throughout the region. MBF, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, was born from this philanthropic ideal.

MBF has partnered with the Great Lakes Loons to provide substantial financial support to nearly 400 organizations, encompassing bussing grants on school kid's days, donations, contributions to economic development, and various grants totaling nearly $1.4 million to non-profit organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. In 2023, we continued our charitable giving with grants awarded to 17 non-profit organizations across 7 counties in the region totaling $89,157. Grants are funded by ticket sales to Great Lakes Loons games, 50/50 raffle sales during Loons games, and direct contributions to the foundation.

Grant applications can be completed online: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/. All applications must be received by the Michigan Baseball Foundation via the website, before Feb. 16th, 2024.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2024. Recipients will also be asked to respond to the Michigan Baseball Foundation Board of Directors on the success of the project for which the grant was for.

For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144 or gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 5, 2024

MBF Grant Application Deadline Is February 16th - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.