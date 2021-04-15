Mayhem Week in Review

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) are currently riding a five-game winning streak into a stretch of three games in three nights, beginning this evening with a game at the Macon Centreplex against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Mayhem will host the Ice Flyers again on Friday night before the Huntsville Havoc come to town to close out the weekend set on Saturday. Macon can clinch the regular season championship and home ice throughout the postseason with any combination of points earned and points Knoxville fails to earn equaling five.

CURRENT RECORDS AND STATS

Record: 25-5-4, 54 pts (1st, SPHL)

107 GF, 68 GA - 6 SHGF, 2 SHGA

13.3% PP (4th, SPHL); 89.5% PK (2nd, SPHL)

431 PIM (2nd, SPHL); 12.7 PIM/G (2nd, SPHL)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

4/3 - G Jake Theut returned from loan with Fort Wayne (ECHL)

4/3 - G Dillon Kelley waived

4/8 - D Joe Masonius placed on team suspension

4/11 - D Josh Victor activated from injured reserve

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Thursday, April 15 - Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 PM EDT (Season Series vs. PEN: 8-0-2)

PROMOTIONS: College Night and Thirsty Thursday! Tickets for just $8 with a college ID. Drink specials will also be going on all night!

The Mayhem host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday night at the Centreplex. The Flyers will be hoping for a different outcome than the two games they played in Macon last week, dropping a 5-0 decision to Macon last Thursday then a 9-3 loss to the Mayhem on Friday. The Ice Flyers rebounded, however, with a big 5-2 home win last night over Birmingham to stave off the Bulls and hold onto the fourth and final playoff spot in the SPHL standings.

Friday, April 16 - Pensacola at Macon, 6:00 PM EDT

PROMOTIONS: Friday and Saturday is Military Weekend at the Centreplex. Your Mayhem will be wearing specialty themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following Saturday's game.

Saturday, April 3 - Huntsville at Macon, 6:35 PM EDT (Season Series vs. HSV: 6-1-1)

The Mayhem host the Huntsville Havoc in the penultimate home game of the regular season for Macon on Saturday night. After this weekend, four of the five remaining games for the Mayhem will be away from the friendly confines of the Macon Centreplex, with one more home game on April 30 against Knoxville. The Mayhem travel to Knoxville on April 20, Birmingham on April 24, and Huntsville on April 27 and for the regular season finale on May 1.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW

Thursday, April 1 - Huntsville 1 at Macon 2 (Attendance: 716)

Jason Tackett's game-winning goal with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation gave Macon the win over Huntsville. He also assisted on the other goal of the game, scored by Ryan Smith. Ryan Ruck was in net for the Mayhem, stopping 24 of 25 shots on goal, while Max Milosek took the loss for Huntsville with 31 saves on 33 shots. Neither team scored on the power play as Huntsville was 0 for 3 and Macon was 0 for 2 on the man advantage.

Friday, April 2 - Macon 2 at Knoxville 4 (Attendance: 1,650)

Knoxville scored two late goals in the third period to take the victory over the Mayhem. The same two goal scorers from the night before - Ryan Smith and Jason Tackett - scored once each in this game. Ryan Ruck made 25 saves on 29 shots in the loss in net for Macon, while Peter di Salvo turned away 25 of 27 shots for the win in net for Knoxville. The Ice Bears were 1 for 4 on the power play while Macon failed to convert their lone chance.

Saturday, April 3 - Birmingham 2 at Macon 5 (Attendance: 1,344)

Brian Bowen had a hand in all five goals, scoring two himself and logging three assists, in Macon's win over the Birmingham Bulls. Mason Baptista also scored for the Mayhem while two goals came from the blue line off the sticks of defensemen Casey Johnson and Nate Kallen. Jake Theut earned the win in net for the Mayhem while Evan Moyse made 39 saves on 43 shots on goal for Birmingham; Bowen's last goal was into an empty net. Neither team scored on the power play as Birmingham was 0 for 2 and Macon was 0 for 3.

Thursday, April 8 - Pensacola 0 at Macon 5 (Attendance: 961)

Jake Theut posted his third shutout of the season, all against Pensacola, as the Mayhem blanked the Ice Flyers 5-0. Five different Macon players - Mason Baptista, Brian Bowen, Nate Kallen, Jimmy Soper, and Stathis Soumelidis - scored goals for Macon. Theut stopped all 32 Pensacola shots he faced, while Jake Kupsky started in net for Pensacola and took the loss, making 14 saves on 19 shots, before being pulled in favor of Jack Berry, who saved all 11 shots he faced in mopup duty. Pensacola was 0 for 4 on the power play while Macon failed to score on their only opportunity with the man advantage.

Friday, April 9 - Pensacola 3 at Macon 9 (Attendance: 1,619)

The Mayhem set a team season high and tied the SPHL season high with a nine-goal outburst over Pensacola. Dino Balsamo, Gabe Guertler, and Jason Tackett each scored a pair of goals, while Brian Bowen, Logan Coomes, and Nick Minerva scored once each. Jake Theut made 19 saves on 22 shots for the win in net for Macon. For the second straight game, the Mayhem chased the Ice Flyers starter out of the net as Jack Berry made 11 saves on 17 shots before being pulled in favor of Jake Kupsky, who allowed three goals himself on 17 shots on goal. Macon was 2 for 4 on the power play and Pensacola was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Saturday, April 10 - Macon 3 at Huntsville 1 (Attendance: 2,077)

Matt Stief's first professional goal got the scoring started on Saturday night in Huntsville, while Jimmy Soper and Mason Baptista also lit the lamp in the Mayhem's 3-1 road win. Ryan Ruck did the rest, stopping 34 of 35 shots on goal in the victory. Max Milosek was the losing goaltender for the Havoc with 32 saves on 34 shots; Baptista's goal was into an empty net. Both teams scored once on the power play as Macon was 1 for 4 and Huntsville was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Tuesday, April 13 - Macon 2 at Knoxville 1 (OT) (Attendance: 1,650)

Ryan Smith's overtime goal just 35 seconds into the extra frame on Tuesday night gave Macon a clutch overtime win over second-place Knoxville. Brian Bowen logged the goal in regulation for the Mayhem. Ryan Ruck delivered a stellar performance in net, stopping 23 of 24 shots, while Peter di Salvo made 26 saves on 28 shots for the regulation tie and overtime loss. There was only one power play given out in the game, and Knoxville failed to convert on the opportunity.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK (3/29 - 4/4)

F Jason Tackett - Tackett had seven points in all, scoring the game-winner and notching an assist Thursday, scoring another goal and assist Friday, and logging three assists on Saturday.

F Brian Bowen - Bowen had a five-point night in the game Saturday against Birmingham, having a hand in all five goals as he scored two himself and assisted on each of the other three Macon goals scored.

F Mason Baptista - Baptista logged an assist Thursday and had a goal and two assists Saturday.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK (4/5 - 4/11)

F Gabe Guertler - Guertler had a four-point game against Pensacola on Friday, including scoring the game-winner, and also had an assist on Saturday.

F Brian Bowen - Bowen had a goal Thursday, a goal and two assists Friday, and one assist on Saturday.

D Nate Kallen - Kallen had a goal and assist Thursday, two assists on Friday, and one assist on Saturday.

