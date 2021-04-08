Mayhem Time Changes Announced

Join us at the Centreplex this weekend and next as the Mayhem and UGA team for some doubleheader action. TIME CHANGES: April 9, 2021 (Mayhem v. Pensacola at 6:00 p.m.) (UGA v. UTenn approximately at 9:00 p.m.), April 10, 2021 (UGA v. UTenn at 7:30 p.m.), April 16, 2021 (Mayhem v. Pensacola at 6:00 p.m.) (UGA v. Auburn approximately at 9:00 p.m.), and April 17, 2021 (UGA v. Auburn at 3:00 p.m.) (Mayhem v. Huntsville at 6:30p.m.)

We apologize for any inconvenience that these time changes may cause, but we are looking forward to two action-packed weekends of hockey! Please be aware that your season ticket to the Mayhem will allow you to stay for the UGA games on the 9th, 16th, and 17th. If you would like to come on the 10th, you will need to purchase individual tickets to that game.

Thirsty Thursdays

Don't forget we have some Thursday night action the next two weeks as we take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers! For April 15th, you will need to use the tickets from the postponed game on January 17th. There will be some drink specials and an $8 upper bowl ticket for college students with a valid ID.

