Mayhem Taken to Task in Roanoke

January 16, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(ROANOKE, Va.) - After a fantastic weekend against Pensacola, the Mayhem fell flat in Virginia to kick off their road trip, losing 11-1.

The Mayhem just did not have it tonight, as they were down 2-0 after the first, following goals from Bryce Martin and Andrew Harley. In the second, Jacob Schnapp was able to cut the lead to one, but the dam broke for the Rail Yard Dawgs from there, ripping off six goals in 10 minutes before the conclusion of the second period. Roanoke would add three more in the third period before closing the game with a 11-1 final. All three of Roanoke's goals in the third were on the power play. Bailey Brkin was chased after the fourth Roanoke goal, saving 11/15 in his start.

The Mayhem are back in action tomorrow and Saturday in Huntsville before returning home for Country Night on Friday, January 24 at 7 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.