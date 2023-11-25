Mayhem Snag Point in Overtime Thriller

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem returned home for the first time in 27 days. It would be a chance for revenge for the Mayhem after dropping the contest to the Ice Bears last night in heartbreaking fashion.

The game would start with some extracurriculars early as both Justin Portillo and Mitchell Hale would be assessed minors for roughing and 10-minute misconducts for inciting an opponent. The rest of the period would be clean as teams traded shots back and forth. Both Josh Boyko and Cody Karpinski would keep the scoresheet clean through one period.

Knoxville would get a quick powerplay opportunity in the second period and take full advantage. Tyler Rollo would poke and prod the puck past Boyko to open the scoring. Macon would answer back with a powerplay of their own. Tommy Munichiello would drive the net and shoot. Michael McChesney would deflect the shot by Karpinski to even the score. Alex Cohen would grab the lead for Macon after winning the draw and deflecting a shot from Dan Winslow. Macon would hold a 2-1 lead into the final frame but have to kill off a penalty to keep it in the third.

Knoxville would even the score thanks to Cole McKechney on the powerplay. Teams would trade great opportunities down the stretch, but excellent goaltending from both Boyko and Karpinski would keep the game even. After 60 minutes, the contest would not be decided as each team grabbed a point going into overtime.

In the open ice of three-on-three overtime, both Macon and Knoxville would have chances to win it. Knoxville would be the one to prevail for the extra point courtesy of Dawson McKinney's first pro goal.

Macon's Josh Boyko would continue his hot run of form stopping 32 of 35 shots in the overtime loss.

The Mayhem will close out their run of 4 games in 5 days tomorrow with a matchup with the Pensacola Ice Flyers inside the Macon Coliseum. It will be a 4:00 puck drop on Pucks and Pickleball Night. For tickets and more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

