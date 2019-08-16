Mayhem Sign Former Ice Flyers Captain

August 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have made a substantial addition to their leadership core, signing center Josh Cousineau to their training camp roster.

Cousineau has been an SPHL iron man since the 2014-15 season, logging 279 career games over the past five years between the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Pensacola Ice Flyers. His team has qualified for the playoffs in all five of his previous seasons, and the veteran has not once missed a postseason game. The Penetang, ON native was named the Captain of the Ice Flyers in November of 2018, and would dress for all 56 games of the 2018-19 campaign, netting 18 points (7 G, 11 A).

"I'm excited to get the season going. The Mayhem fans are passionate and committed to the team," Cousineau said. "I played against Coach Leo Thomas and know what kind of player he is and his style that he has the Mayhem playing. The group is very skilled and hard-working, and I'm looking forward to contributing and helping bring the second championship back to Macon!"

The 30-year-old center is known for his leadership qualities, faceoff ability, and his 200-foot game. He promises to be a crucial addition to the Mayhem penalty kill, and is expected to be one of the biggest voices for the team in the locker room. Cousineau won a President's Cup Championship in back-to-back seasons, in 2015 with the Knoxville Ice Bears and in 2016 with the Ice Flyers. Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas is thrilled in the player and the leader he is receiving at the onset of the 2019-20 campaign.

"Josh is a good two-way center man who has played in a lot of big games and knows what it takes to win in this league," Thomas said. "We need him to bring that experience and help out our club both on and off the ice."

Cousineau marks the fifteenth player signing and eighth forward signed this summer. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2019

Mayhem Sign Former Ice Flyers Captain - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.