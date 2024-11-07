Mayhem Sign Colin Ratt

November 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they have signed forward Colin Ratt to the team.

Ratt, 20, from Maniwaki, Québec, will make his professional debut when he suits up for the first time this season.

Ratt spent last season primarily with the Gatineau Flames of the QJHL, recording 13 points (8g, 5a) along with 43 penalty minutes in his 12 games with the team. Prior to this past season, he was a day-in, day-out skater in the QMJHL, spending two seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, and one with the Gatineau Olympiques, where he was teammates with ten NHL prospects. In his three seasons in the QMJHL, he scored 39 points (15g, 24a) in 128 games.

Ratt and the rest of the Mayhem are on the road in Huntsville tomorrow night, and will be back in Macon on Saturday, November 23, for Pack the Plex Night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

