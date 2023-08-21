Mayhem Send Latinovich Up River; Trade with Peoria for Jake Hamilton

The Macon Mayhem look to build on their strong end to 2022-2023 as they trade Goaltender Nick Latinovich to the Peora Rivermen for Defenseman Jake Hamilton.

Hamilton, a 27-year-old from O'Fallon,MO, split last season with between the ECHL in Norfolk for 8 games and the SPHL having played for Peoria where in 21 games he recorded 5 points and 31 penalty minutes. Jake spent the entire 2021-2022 campaign in the ECHL playing for the Adirondack Thunder where he played 33 games scoring 6 points and 16 penalty minutes. As a left-handed defenseman and standing 6'2 and 225 pounds, Hamilton adds strength and next level hockey sense to the Mayhem back end.

Going back the other way Latinovich, a 26-year-old from Maple, ON, came to Macon after spending the first part of the year in Huntsville. Nick began the season in Huntsville where he played 25 games for a 16-8-1 record including 2 shutouts before being traded to Macon. During his time in the SPHL this season ECHL teams also took a look at the netminder as the Rapid City Rush and Florida Everblades each took Latinovich on loan.

"I was very happy to get this deal done. Jake will add a lot of sandpaper to our lineup. As a player whose been in this league for a few years he brings experience for both the regular season and playoffs and what it takes to be successful. Jake will bring a lot to our roster." Coach Nick Niedert said about the deal.

The Mayhem will be heading back to the Macon Coliseum this year as they attempt to claim the President's Cup. Full and Half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling 478-803-1592 and guarantee yourself a spot today!

