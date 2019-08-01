Mayhem Reveal 2019-20 Jerseys

August 1, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Macon Mayhem have revealed their home and away jerseys which they will wear for the 2019-20 season.

As usual, the Mayhem will sport their whites at home during the first half of the season, and will wear their darks on the road. Halfway through the season (roughly around January), it will flip.

"We're proud to introduce these as our jerseys for our fifth anniversary season," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "Starting next Monday, August 5th, they will be available for our fans to purchase by calling our office."

Adult jerseys will be priced at $110, while youth jerseys will be priced at $85. To have a customized name and number added to the back, the price will escalate to $175 for adults and $115 for youth. The jerseys must be ordered and paid in full by Monday, September 2nd.

Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2019

Mayhem Reveal 2019-20 Jerseys - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.