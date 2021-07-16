Mayhem Release 2021-22 Schedule

MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem today announced their schedule for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season. The 2021-22 season sees a return to normalcy for the league. After playing an abbreviated 42 game schedule against 4 other SPHL opponents last season, the Macon Mayhem will see a return to the SPHL's traditional 56 game schedule (found below) against 10 other teams.

The Mayhem will open the 2021-22 campaign looking to defend the William B. Coffey Trophy as the team with the best regular season record.

After a season limited by seating capacity restrictions, the Mayhem plan to be at full capacity in the Macon Coliseum come their home opener on October 29th. With many of the team's core players returning and upgrades at the Macon Coliseum including a brand new video board, this season may just be the most exciting ever. You don't want to miss out on any of the action! Season tickets and partnership opportunities are on sale now for the upcoming season; for more information on becoming a part of all the action, call the Mayhem front office at 478-803-1592.

2021-22 Macon Mayhem Schedule

Friday October 15, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville

Friday October 22, 2021: Macon @ Peoria

Saturday October 23, 2021: Macon @ Peoria

Friday October 29, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon

Saturday October 30, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville

Friday November 5, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville

Saturday November 6, 2021: Macon @ Roanoke

Sunday November 7, 2021: Macon @ Roanoke

Friday November 12, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville

Saturday November 13, 2021: Knoxville @ Macon

Sunday November 14, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon

Friday November 19, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville

Saturday November 20, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville

Wednesday November 24, 2021: Macon @ Pensacola

Friday November 26, 2021: Evansville @ Macon

Saturday November 27, 2021: Evansville @ Macon

Thursday December 2, 2021: Macon @ Birmingham

Friday December 3, 2021: Macon @ Pensacola

Saturday December 4, 2021: Pensacola @ Macon

Friday December 10, 2021: Roanoke @ Macon

Saturday December 11, 2021: Roanoke @ Macon

Thursday December 16, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon

Friday December 17, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville

Saturday December 18, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville

Sunday December 26, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville

Friday December 31, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville

Friday January 7, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville

Saturday January 8, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville

Thursday January 13, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon

Friday January 14, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon

Saturday January 15, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon

Friday January 21, 2022: Macon @ Birmingham

Saturday January 22, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola

Thursday January 27, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke

Saturday January 29, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon

Friday February 4, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola

Saturday February 5, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola

Thursday February 17, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon

Friday February 18, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon

Saturday February 19, 2022: Huntsville @ Macon

Friday February 25, 2022: Huntsville @ Macon

Saturday February 26, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon

Thursday March 3, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon

Friday March 4, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon

Saturday March 5, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon

Friday March 11, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville

Saturday March 12, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville

Friday March 18, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke

Saturday March 19, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke

Friday March 25, 2022: Vermillion County @ Macon

Saturday March 26, 2022: Vermillion County @ Macon

Thursday March 31, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon

Friday April 1, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon

Saturday April 2, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon

Friday April 8, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon

Saturday April 9, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon

