Mayhem Release 2021-22 Schedule
July 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem today announced their schedule for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season. The 2021-22 season sees a return to normalcy for the league. After playing an abbreviated 42 game schedule against 4 other SPHL opponents last season, the Macon Mayhem will see a return to the SPHL's traditional 56 game schedule (found below) against 10 other teams.
The Mayhem will open the 2021-22 campaign looking to defend the William B. Coffey Trophy as the team with the best regular season record.
After a season limited by seating capacity restrictions, the Mayhem plan to be at full capacity in the Macon Coliseum come their home opener on October 29th. With many of the team's core players returning and upgrades at the Macon Coliseum including a brand new video board, this season may just be the most exciting ever. You don't want to miss out on any of the action! Season tickets and partnership opportunities are on sale now for the upcoming season; for more information on becoming a part of all the action, call the Mayhem front office at 478-803-1592.
2021-22 Macon Mayhem Schedule
Friday October 15, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville
Friday October 22, 2021: Macon @ Peoria
Saturday October 23, 2021: Macon @ Peoria
Friday October 29, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon
Saturday October 30, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville
Friday November 5, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville
Saturday November 6, 2021: Macon @ Roanoke
Sunday November 7, 2021: Macon @ Roanoke
Friday November 12, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville
Saturday November 13, 2021: Knoxville @ Macon
Sunday November 14, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon
Friday November 19, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville
Saturday November 20, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville
Wednesday November 24, 2021: Macon @ Pensacola
Friday November 26, 2021: Evansville @ Macon
Saturday November 27, 2021: Evansville @ Macon
Thursday December 2, 2021: Macon @ Birmingham
Friday December 3, 2021: Macon @ Pensacola
Saturday December 4, 2021: Pensacola @ Macon
Friday December 10, 2021: Roanoke @ Macon
Saturday December 11, 2021: Roanoke @ Macon
Thursday December 16, 2021: Fayetteville @ Macon
Friday December 17, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville
Saturday December 18, 2021: Macon @ Knoxville
Sunday December 26, 2021: Macon @ Huntsville
Friday December 31, 2021: Macon @ Fayetteville
Friday January 7, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville
Saturday January 8, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville
Thursday January 13, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon
Friday January 14, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon
Saturday January 15, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon
Friday January 21, 2022: Macon @ Birmingham
Saturday January 22, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola
Thursday January 27, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke
Saturday January 29, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon
Friday February 4, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola
Saturday February 5, 2022: Macon @ Pensacola
Thursday February 17, 2022: Knoxville @ Macon
Friday February 18, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon
Saturday February 19, 2022: Huntsville @ Macon
Friday February 25, 2022: Huntsville @ Macon
Saturday February 26, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon
Thursday March 3, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon
Friday March 4, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon
Saturday March 5, 2022: Fayetteville @ Macon
Friday March 11, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville
Saturday March 12, 2022: Macon @ Fayetteville
Friday March 18, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke
Saturday March 19, 2022: Macon @ Roanoke
Friday March 25, 2022: Vermillion County @ Macon
Saturday March 26, 2022: Vermillion County @ Macon
Thursday March 31, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon
Friday April 1, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon
Saturday April 2, 2022: Birmingham @ Macon
Friday April 8, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon
Saturday April 9, 2022: Pensacola @ Macon
