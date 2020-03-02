Mayhem Complete Trade with Storm, Sign Kacerosky

MACON, GA - To complete a previous trade which sent Dakota Klecha to Quad City on August 6th, 2019, the Mayhem have added defenseman Sean Kacerosky to their roster.

Kacerosky (26) is in his second professional season after graduating from SUNY-Potsdam in 2018. He began his pro career with the Fayetteville Marksmen, where he played just six games before being claimed off waivers by the Storm on November 14th of 2018. Kacerosky then finished out the season in Quad City, playing 47 games under Dave Pszenyczny and registering 14 points (6G, 8A). This season, the Kendall Park, NJ native has battled multiple injuries, being placed on the 21-day IR twice and the 30-day IR once. Still, he has suited up in 16 games on the campaign, tallying 4 points (1G, 3A).

"We're excited to bring Sean in to round our d-core," Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel said. "He's a big-bodied defenseman who is reliable in the defensive end and can make a good first pass. I look forward to seeing what he brings to our group."

The 6'0, 205 pound defenseman will add further depth to Macon's blue line, which continues to solidify as the season draws to a close. The Mayhem have been outstanding defensively of late, allowing just seven goals in their last five games (1.4 goals against/game). Kacerosky's presence on the back end could help the Mayhem continue their defensive dominance as they make their push for a playoff berth in the final ten games of the season.

Kacerosky is expected to make his Mayhem debut next Tuesday, March 10th, when the Mayhem host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Fan Appreciation Night. He will wear #4.

