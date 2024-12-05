Mayhem Complete Trade with Pensacola

SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they have acquired defenseman Thomas McGuire from the Pensacola Ice Flyers for future considerations.

McGuire, 25, from Massapequa Park, N.Y., made his SPHL debut this season with the Quad City Storm, and was signed by the Ice Flyers after the first ten games of the season.

Prior to his professional career, McGuire played two seasons at NCAA division-III Neumann University, scoring six points (1g, 5a) in 26 games. He made his professional debut with the FPHL's Watertown Wolves in the 2022-23 season, and finished the season with the Elmira Mammoth, totaling 12 points (5g, 7a) in his 44 games.

He began last season with Milenio Logroño in Spain, and made his return to North America with the Baton Rouge Zydeco, where he scored seven points (2g, 5a) in the final 19 games of the season.

McGuire and the rest of the Mayhem will take the ice again Friday in Pensacola before returning for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

