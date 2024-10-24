Mayhem Claim, Sign Grimshaw

October 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they have signed forward Trent Grimshaw.

Grimshaw, 25, a forward from Saline, Mich., was placed on waivers by Pensacola on Tuesday, and claimed by the Mayhem.

Grimshaw made his professional debut with the Ice Flyers this past weekend. He spent four seasons with NCAA division-III SUNY-Oswego, where he scored 28 points (10 g, 18 a) in 55 career games played.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have waived defenseman Andrey Simonchyk.

Grimshaw and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action on Friday, October 25, for College Weekend presented by Visit Macon against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

