Mayhem Announce First Round Playoff Dates, Ticket Information

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced their home playoff dates for the first round of the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Macon Centreplex, with a 6:30 PM EDT puck drop. Game 3 of the series, if necessary, will be at the Centreplex on Sunday, May 9, with a 4 PM EDT start time.

Game 1 of the opening round will be played on the road against a yet to be determined opponent. At the time of this release, the Mayhem could match up against either Birmingham, Huntsville, or Pensacola in the first round. The date and time of Game 1 will be confirmed once the opponent is determined.

In addition, with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and vaccinations becoming widely available across Middle Georgia, the Macon Coliseum will be opened to 100% capacity for the playoffs. However, socially distant seating will still remain available upon request to the Mayhem front office (contact information listed below).

Playoff tickets will be first offered to season ticket holders on a priority basis and at a reduced price until Wednesday, April 28. An email has been sent to all season ticket holders with instructions for securing priority tickets. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, April 30 at 10 AM. Prices range from as low as $10 for upper bowl seating to $25 for glass seats. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com or in person at the Macon Coliseum box office.

The Mayhem have one remaining regular season home game next Friday, April 30 against the Knoxville Ice Bears in a matchup of the top two seeds in the league. The puck will drop at 7:35 PM EDT. For the first time this season, group tickets will be made available for purchase. In addition, details are being finalized for 2021-22 season tickets for the seventh season of Macon Mayhem hockey and will be available for purchase or renewal soon. For more information on group purchases, season tickets, or to request socially distant seating for the postseason, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592 or by email to Director of Game Operations and Community Relations Zack Smith at zsmith@maconmayhem.com.

