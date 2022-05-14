May 14 Game Between RubberDucks and SeaWolves Postponed

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves game on Saturday, May 14 has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 15. Game one will start at 1:05 p.m.

The doubleheader on Sunday, May 15 will consist of two-seven inning games with a 30-minute break in-between. Gates will open at 12 p.m. and families will have the opportunity to play catch on the field before the game. Kids Run the Bases will be held after game two of the doubleheader.

The 25th Anniversary of Canal Park and the specialty 25th Anniversary jersey auction will be held on Friday, May 27th at 7:05 p.m. Any current bids on the specialty jerseys will be held until the auction reopens on May 27.

The postgame fireworks scheduled for May 14th will be made up after the game on Thursday, July 28th at 6:35 p.m.

Fans with a ticket to the May 14 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2022 regular season based on availability including the May 15 doubleheader.

