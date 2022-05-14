May 14, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SERIES IN LOSS - Despite an early lead, the Portland Sea Dogs fell last night to the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-4. The first run of the game scored for the Sea Dogs in the top of the fourth against Yard Goats starter Noah Gotsis. Pedro Castellanos led off the inning with a double and Kole Cottam followed with a base hit, moving Castellanos to third. Tyler Dearden lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Castellanos, and giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Portland added to their lead in the top of the fifth with Gotsis still on the mound. Tyreque Reed led off with a double. Two outs later, Sogard stepped in and launched a two-run long ball to right-center, expanding the Sea Dogs' lead to 3-0. Hartford was able to score their first runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Hunter Stovall reached on an error by Christian Koss with two outs. Max George kept the inning going, getting hit by a pitch, and putting runners on first and second. Isaac Collins doubled to center, driving in both, chipping into the Portland lead 3-2. The bottom of the sixth inning also contained runs for Hartford. Daniel Cope doubled, driving in two, giving the Yard Goats the lead 4-3. Hunter Stovall kept things moving with a double of his own, scoring two more, making the lead 6-3. Hartford continued to score, adding three more runs in the seventh and continued to lead, 10-3. In the top of the ninth inning, Kole Cottam led off with a double then scored on an RBI single by Christian Koss, and Portland fell, 10-4.

HOW PORTLAND FARES ON THE ROAD - On the road this season, the Sea Dogs are hitting .188 with 18 doubles, three triples and five home runs. This week, Portland is batting .245 while holding the Yard Goats to .197. Nick Sogard has the best batting average this week, hitting .353 with a home run and two RBI. His OBP is .421 and he is slugging .529.

SEA DOGS AND THEIR STREAKS - Pedro Castellanos is currently on a six-game hitting streak. He is hitting .320 during that time with a double, home run and six RBI. He has also scored two runs. With a single last night, Devlin Granberg has extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Granberg is batting .364 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI with a stolen base.

PORTLAND ROSTER CHANGES - Prior to yesterday's game, the Portland Sea Dogs made two roster changes. Infielder Cameron Cannon was added to the Injured List, retroactive to May 12th. Outfield Wil Dalton was activated from the Injured List. In eight games for the Sea Dogs this year, Dalton is batting .348 with two doubles and two home runs. He has recorded six RBI and one stolen base.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 14, 2016: Portland scores 13 runs in 6 innings, defeating the Binghamton Mets 13-2 in game one of a twinbill. Ali Solis had a career day, going 2-for-3 with a homer, double and 6 RBI.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos takes the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. His last outing was the shortest of the season 5/8 vs Reading. He allowed three earned runs on a season-high seven hits while walking one and striking out four. Santos has pitched 6.0 innings in four consecutive outings this year.

