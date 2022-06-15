Mavericks to Host Blues vs Stars Exhibition Game October 1st

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The St. Louis Blues are returning to Kansas City for another exhibition game this fall for the second season in a row. The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce the return of the Blues to Cable Dahmer Arena for a pre-season tilt with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 1st.

Lamar Hunt, Jr., owner of the Kansas City Mavericks, says having such a close working relationship with the Blues organization has helped bring these two NHL organizations to our fan base. The incredible success of last year's exhibition between the Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks paved the way for St. Louis to make a return trip across the state to face the Stars.

"All of us with the Mavericks have tremendous respect for the St. Louis Blues organization. When we were given the opportunity to bring the game to Kansas City last year, I felt it was a no brainer" Lamar Hunt, Jr. said. "We sold out last year's game in six hours and we expect a similar result this year once tickets go on sale. These NHL exhibition games certainly help us in our mission to continue to grow the sport of hockey in the Kansas City metro area."

Tickets for the NHL Preseason Game between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Cable Dahmer Arena Box Office. For Premium Seating, contact the Mavericks Ticket Office by calling or texting (816)-252-7825 or tickets@kcmavericks.com.

