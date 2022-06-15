Dickman Selected as a Finalist for Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year

Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Jay Dickman has been selected as a finalist for the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year.

The award will be presented at the 24th Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Banquet on Wednesday, June 29 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview. This award is in conjunction with the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, which honors the nation's top NCAA D-I collegiate catcher.

Dickman led the Thunder with 58 points, which is also a new career-high. He tallied a career-high 20 goals and 38 assists.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Dickman had a stretch of 13 games last year where he collected a point. He started his streak with three points (2g, 1a) on November 12 and had it come to an end on December 12.

Dickman will be heading overseas next season to play for HC Nova Zamsky in Slovakia.

