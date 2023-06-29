Mavericks Sign Forward Jake Jaremko

June 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Forward Jake Jaremko has signed with the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2023-24 season, the team announced today. The Nowthen, Minn., native will return for his second season with the organization.

"J.J. battled through a lot of adversity last year and made it back for the playoffs for the Mavericks," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He brings an exceptional amount of skill and talent to our lineup. He contributes on the power play, penalty kill and five-on-five. His puck possession skills and his ability to attack below the goal line make him a force to be reckoned with in the ECHL. We are bringing back an incredible leader, person and player in Jake. We are so happy to have him returning to Kansas City."

The former Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick played in 20 games for Kansas City last season, scoring five goals with 12 assists. The 26-year-old missed a portion of the season with injury and returned for the final games of the regular season. He played in every postseason game, tying for the team lead with three points in the Mountain Division Semifinals.

The Mavericks begin their 15th season of professional hockey on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena the following night, October 21, at 6:05 PM for the team's home opener. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now, call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.