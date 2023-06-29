Colton Hargrove Back for the 2023-2024 Season

June 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed Captain Colton Hargrove for the 2023-2024 season.

Colton Hargrove had an MVP type season in 2022-2023 with 85 points in just 64 games. The Dallas, Texas resident joined the Americans last season after two years in Austria.

"Colton (Hargrove) had a great season for us last year", said Head Coach Chad Costello. "He was a leader on and off the ice. He is one of the most well-rounded players in the league, as he can do it all. He is a great player and person, and we are excited to have him back."

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound power forward was a former draft pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

"I'm excited to be back in Allen for another year", said Hargrove. "We have great fans here, and Allen is an amazing city to play in. The support from our fans is unmatched and I'm eager to get back into it this fall. See everyone in October."

He finished second overall on the team in goals with 39, and third overall on the team in scoring.

The Americans will open their 15th season of professional hockey in October. The home opener is Saturday, October 28th against Atlanta. Watch selected games this season on CW 33 Dallas.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.