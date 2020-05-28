Mavericks Announce Team Store Reopening for Summer Sale

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced that their Top Shelf Team Store will open on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. This is the first time the Mavericks have opened their team store since March when government-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns began.

The Mavericks and Cable Dahmer Arena have implemented several safety and cleanliness standards to keep all shoppers and staff safe. The Mavericks and Cable Dahmer Arena are extensively committed to reopening in a safe, responsible manner that strictly adheres to United States, Missouri, City of Independence, Jackson County and Spectra corporate reopening guidelines.

Safety Expectations:

-Team Store surfaces are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized every hour on the hour.

-Public restrooms on the arena concourse level are closed to the public.

-No more than five people will be allowed in the team store and social distancing placeholders have been marked on the floor.

-The wearing of masks is not required for entry, but strongly recommended while shopping as a courtesy to your fellow shoppers and team store staff.

-Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the team store.

Team Store Hours of Operation:

Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday-Monday: CLOSED

Mavericks team offices and Cable Dahmer Arena will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season on October 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. Reserve your tickets for the 2020 Home Opener now by purchasing Mavericks season tickets by calling 816-252-7825.

