Matthews Named Northwest League Player of the Week

June 5, 2023







Following a strong week at the plate for the Dust Devils, 1st baseman Gabe Matthews has earned Northwest League Player of the Week honors!

Matthews started all six games of the series against the Spokane Indians, going eight for 19 at the plate, to the tune of a .421 batting average, scoring five runs and driving in five as well.

The stellar play from Matthews was capped off with a game-tying home run in Sunday's series finale, before the Dust Devils (playing as Rooster Tails) walked it off three batters later for the 8-7 victory.

The Dust Devils slugger becomes the first Tri-City player to capture the award this season.

