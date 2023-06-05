Diaz Dazzles, Hops Win Series in Everett

EVERETT, WASH. - After struggling with his command in the first two innings, Hops right-hander Yilber Diaz turned it around and began landing his curveball on Sunday afternoon at Everett Memorial Stadium. Diaz retired nine of the final ten hitters he faced, including seven on strikes, in Hillsboro's 5-2 win over the Everett Aquasox. He finished with eight strikeouts against three walks, with two hits and only one run allowed (a solo home run by Randy Bednar) in five innings of work. The Hops took four of six in the series, winning a six-game road set for the first time this year.

Hillsboro scored twice in the top of the first. Wilderd Patino led off the game with an infield hit, and Channy Ortiz and Ivan Melendez followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Two innings later, Melendez hit a long, towering solo home run to right-center to make it 3-0. And in the fifth, the Hops scored another pair on a single by J.J. D'Orazio, a walk to Junior Franco, an RBI double by Josh Day (the first of his three hits) and a sacrifice fly by S.P. Chen.

That would be plenty for the Hops' trio of Diaz, Carlos Meza and Zach Barnes. Meza worked two scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing just a hit batter. Barnes worked two frames, giving up just one baserunner (Bednar's second solo homer of the game), and he retired the side in order on three ground-outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Everett's Alberto Rodriguez went 0-for-4, ending a 12-game hitting streak. Hillsboro pitching struck out 84 batters in the six-game series (an average of 14 per game), including 34 over the final two games.

Hillsboro (22-29) remains in sixth place, 5.5 games out with 15 games remaining in the first-half pennant chase. Everett (25-26) is in fifth place, 2.5 games out.

Hillsboro opens a six-game homestand against the Rockies' Northwest League affiliate, the Spokane Indians, on Tuesday night. Airtime is 6:50PM on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com, with first pitch at 7:05.

