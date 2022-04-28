Matthews and Summers Signed by Colorado Rockies

April 28, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release







GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Colorado Rockies have reached an agreement with the Grand Junction Rockies to purchase the contracts of right-handed pitchers Brett Matthews and Luke Summers.

Brett Matthews, a graduate of Colorado State University Pueblo, threw in 16 games in 2021 for Grand Junction, pitching 81.2 innings. Featuring a plus changeup, the starting pitcher struck out 98 batters, good for 3rd in the Pioneer League. He also recorded an ERA of 5.62, well lower than the league average of 6.98.

"I've worked my tail off the last couple of years to get my independent ball shot and now my affiliated shot." Matthews said, "I'm just really excited and blessed to have this opportunity."

Luke Summers joined the GJ Rockies late in the 2021 season out of the MLB Draft League. He threw 11.1 innings while recovering from an injury. Summers has spent the offseason continuing to recover and adjust from his injury. Recently the Fontbonne University product touched 97 MPH on the radar gun.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity." Summers said, "I want to prove myself and get a chance at the next level."

The Grand Junction Rockies wish Brett and Luke all the best in their baseball careers and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 28, 2022

Matthews and Summers Signed by Colorado Rockies - Grand Junction Rockies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.