Matt Vinc Stops 35 Shots as Bandits Take Game 1

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







In 2 playoff games, goaltender Matt Vinc has allowed only 7 total goals for a GAA of 3.5

He stopped 35 shots in the Bandits' 9-3 win over Vancouver.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.