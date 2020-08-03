Matt Tomshaw Named American Association Pitcher of the Week

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks pitcher Matt Tomshaw as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, for the week of July 27-August 2. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Tomshaw (1-2) threw for 7.0 innings and gave up only four hits in the RedHawks 7-0 win against Milwaukee on Saturday. He struck out five and walked four Milkmen en route to his first win in five starts this season. Tomshaw is in the league's top five for strikeouts with 30.

Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft, Tomshaw has played the past nine seasons in the affiliated-minor leagues for the Twins, Marlins and White Sox organizations. He split time in the 2019 season with the Charlotte Knights (AAA) and the Birmingham Barons (AA) where he went 9-7 with a 3.16 ERA.

The Kingston, NY native played collegiately for Jacksonville University and resides in Florida during the off-season.

The RedHawks open up a three-game road trip on Tuesday, August 4th against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field.

