Join the Saints for Opening Night

August 3, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





The Saints are back at CHS Field and we have some great promotions planned.

Opening Night Join us at CHS Field tomorrow night for Opening Night! Help us welcome back the team and celebrate last year's championship. The game starts at 7:05 PM and tickets are still available.

Tomorrow is the beginning of a 6-game homestand versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Sioux Falls Canaries, and we have some great promotions planned!

August 4: Opening Night

August 5: Talking Herb Brooks Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

August 6: Frontline Workers Appreciation Night

August 7: Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks featuring the music of Bob Marley with free pot giveaway (Frist 1,500 fans)

August 8: Superhero Night

August 9: Happy Birthday/Anniversary/Wedding/Graduation and to all the other things we missed out on in early 2020.

Herb Brooks Bobblehead Night! We have a special ticket package available for our Herb Brooks Bobblehead Night on Wednesday, August 5 that includes game tickets and a bobblehead for $20 per ticket.

Purchase tickets at saintsgroups.com with the password miracle.

To maintain social distancing within CHS Field, tickets must be purchased in blocks.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.