Matt Mervis Named Minor League Player of the Year Within Cubs Organization

Kalamazoo, MI - 2018 Growler Matt Mervis has been named the Minor League Player of the Year by the Cubs organization. The only players to hit more home runs in a minor league season in the Chicago Cubs organization than Matt Mervis were Kris Bryant, Bryan LaHair and Javier Baez. Mervis hit 36 total home runs during the 2022 season between three different teams. He has had a rapid rise through the Cubs minor league system. Starting the season with the South Bend Cubs (Advanced-A), Matt was promoted to the Tennessee Smokies (AA) after 27 games and slugged his way all the way up to the Iowa Cubs (AAA). Mervis' stat line for the 2022 season; .311 BA, 36 HR and 119 RBI. Matt Mervis should see himself playing at Wrigley Field very soon.

Mervis isn't the only former Growler who earned a Minor League POY award this year. Niko Kavadas received the same award within the Red Sox organization. Meanwhile, Connor Hollis won the Texas League (AA) batting title this year as well.

