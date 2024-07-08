Match Preview: Republic FC v Seattle Sounders FC

July 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's Open Cup quest continues Tuesday night against an American soccer giant. Four-time U.S. Open Cup champion Seattle Sounders FC visits Heart Health Park with a spot in the final four on the line in America's oldest competition. Sacramento plays its second Open Cup quarterfinal in three seasons and is one of three lower-division sides remaining in the tournament.

At a Glance: #SACvSEA

Tuesday, July 9 - 8:00 PM kickoff

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Promotions: $2 Modelos (while supplies last)

Republic FC - The Latest

Republic FC reached the quarterfinal round by claiming a victory in an instant classic in the Round of 16. A back-and-forth, wide-open match against the San Jose Earthquakes required extra time to decide a winner on May 21. Sacramento came back from two deficits, overcoming an opening score by San Jose early in the first half, and a 100th minute tally by Hernan Lopez. A pair of goals within 90 seconds of the start of the second additional period sent Heart Health Park into a frenzy as the Quails knocked the Quakes out of the tournament in their second consecutive meeting. Kieran Phillips was named the Player of the Round by TheCup.us, scoring a first-half brace.

Tuesday's match marks Republic FC's second all-time quarterfinal appearance. On the way to the 2022 final, Sacramento visited Carson, CA to face LA Galaxy away from home and claimed a 2-1 victory. Rodrigo Lopez scored a memorable fourth-minute goal, and Sacramento went ahead for good in the 71st on Luis Felipe's third straight game-winner of the 2022 tournament.

Know Your Opponent

To reach the final eight, Sounders FC defeated a pair of USL Championship clubs on home turf. A Round of 32 meeting with Louisville City FC went the distance as the Kentucky club would equalize in the waning moments of regular time. Starfire would host an epic, eight-round shootout where Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas would step to the line for a save, and then walk to the spot for a game ending kick. The drama continued into the next round as the Pacific Northwest Club hosted Phoenix Rising FC. Rising's Rémi Cabral netted a penalty to take the lead, but Alex Roldan would convert from the penalty spot as well in the 68th minute to equalize. Seattle punched its ticket to the next round on an 88th minute winner when Kalani Kossa-Rienzi flicked-on a header past Rising's Patrick Rakovsky.

The Sounders' cup history is well documented. In the modern era of the tournament, few have been more successful. The club is one of three sides with four titles since 1996, claiming three consecutive trophies from 2009-2011 and adding another in 2014. They're led on the sidelines by Brian Schmetzer, a name synonymous with the club dating to its NASL days in the early 1980's. His squad is littered with players with big-stage experience, including three who appeared at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: forward Jordan Morris (USA), defender Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon), and midfielder Cristian Roldan (USA).

Match Notes

Sacramento and Seattle faced off in a preseason action during February training camp. The two squads split a pair of exhibitions - broken up by 45-minute halves with Republic FC securing a 1-0 victory in the first before falling in the second.

Tuesday's clash will be the second official match between Sacramento and Seattle in cup play. In 2018, Sounders FC visited the River City in the Round of 32 - the second time Republic FC hosted an MLS side in a competitive match. Sacramento was up 1-0 late in the second half, but the Washington side equalized in stoppage time. Sacramento claimed a 2-1 victory after extra time, with the winner scored in the 115th minute. Two members of Seattle's squad were on the roster for the 2018 Round of 32 meeting - 2021 MLS All-Stars Alex Roldan and Nouhou Tolo. Roldan entered off the bench in the 41st minute, while Nouhou was an unused substitute.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.