Phoenix Rising FC Transfers Erickson Gallardo to Liga FUTVE's Carabobo FC

July 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC forward Erickson Gallardo

PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising forward Erickson Gallardo has been transferred to Venezuela's Liga FUTVE side, Carabobo FC, for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

"Erickson has been an exceptional teammate, demonstrating dedication in training, drive on the pitch, and a positive impact in our community," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "This move presents an opportunity for Erickson to contribute to Carabobo FC's ambitious goals in the Copa Libertadores upon his return home. We are proud of all Erickson has achieved here and are confident he will continue to excel."

Gallardo, 27, signed with Rising on November 9, 2022. The native of Venezuela appeared in 36 matches in his two seasons with the club, scoring one goal and adding five assists.

He made his professional debut for Zamora of the Venezuelan first division as a 17-year-old in 2013. He spent seven years with his hometown club, making 117 appearances and scoring 11 goals before signing with MLS side, Toronto FC, in 2019. Gallardo made 11 appearances for Toronto FC between 2019 and 2021. His tenure in Canada coincided with the club's run to the final of the 2018 Concacaf Champions League and 2019 Eastern Conference Championship.

Gallardo returned to Zamora in 2022, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances. He has been capped three times since debuting for Venezuela in 2019. His most recent callups came last fall. Gallardo came on in the 64th minute of a 1-0 loss to Iceland on September 22 and subbed into the match in the 78th minute of a 4-0 win vs. United Arab Emirates on September 27.

Name: Erickson Gallardo

Pos: Forward

DOB: July 26, 1996 (27)

Birthplace: Barinas, Venezuela

Previous Club: Zamora

Height: 5-6

Weight: 150

