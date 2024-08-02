Match Preview: Red Wolves Look for Season Sweep against Fuego

This week's match will feature live music by Chattanooga local favorite Lilac Line, with performances before and after the match on the concourse at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves are also celebrating long time partner Coca-Cola and their 125th anniversary of bottling operations in Chattanooga. Drink specials on $2.00 Coke products and $5.00 mixed drinks will be available in addition to a poster giveaway for the first 500 fans, photo op activations, and more. Chattanooga will play again on August 7th against League One newcomer Spokane Velocity for $2.00 Beer Night with special pricing on Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, and Natural Lite. Tickets for both matches are on sale now.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will open the month of August with two back-to-back matches at home, the first of which will see Central Valley Fuego traveling to the Scenic City for the second and final matchup between the clubs this season. Chattanooga took the first game in Fresno with a 4-2 victory and a hat trick from Ropapa Mensah on April 13th. Currently sitting at sixth in the league standings, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will look for more league points this week following a critical road win in Omaha on July 27th.

Against a tough opponent in Union Omaha, the Red Wolves took a 1-0 victory after going down to ten men in the first half. Chattanooga held even with the home side through the first 15 minutes and created early chances, but the Owls took more control of the action from the 30th minute on to force the Red Wolves to the back foot. TJ Bush had another strong performance as Union Omaha battled for the first goal, making two saves right at the goal line and additional saves from set pieces.

In an attempt to stop a run from the Owls' Missael Rodriguez, Gustavo Fernandes landed a grab on the advancing forward and was shown a red card and match ejection in the 40th minute. The sides would end the first half deadlocked at nil-nil.

Union Omaha opened the second half with a goal in the 50th minute from Lagos Kunga, but the goal was waived off due to offsides. Omaha maintained strong possession as the second half continued, but Bush continued to stand tall for his side. The Red Wolves offense created chances as well despite the man disadvantage and would find results in the 72nd minute - Pedro Hernandez powered through the midfield and made a cross to Ropapa Mensah that was interrupted by the foot of Omaha's Mechack Jérôme and sent past the goalkeeper for an opening own goal.

The match went into eight minutes of stoppage time as the Owls fervently pushed for an equalizer; however, they would be left goalless by the final whistle and Chattanooga would walk away with all three points.

Central Valley Fuego also got a positive result in their last home match against South Georgia Tormenta with a 3-2 victory at home. After Tormenta got the first goal of the match in the sixth minute, Fuego pulled even at one in the 37th minute, but Tormenta would reclaim a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

Central Valley opened the second half with a second goal to bring the match to 2-2 in the 48th minute. As the sides made substitutions looking to break the tie, Fuego's second half substitution of Dembor Benson led to the go-ahead, game winning goal in the 73rd minute.

INJURIES, RED CARDS CREATE ROSTER LIMITATIONS

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will have Leo Folla back in the lineup after his red card against One Knoxville kept him out of the most recent match in Omaha; however, a red card earned by Gustavo Fernandes in the Omaha match will result in one less backliner in this weekend's contest against Central Valley Fuego.

After the transfer of Ricky Ruiz to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive for an undisclosed fee, a club first, the Red Wolves recently signed Michael Knapp and Tobi Jnohope to fortify the backline and midfield. Knapp has made early impacts in his two appearances so far and will have the chance to play in front of the home crowd for the first time against Fuego. Jnohope, who has been signed to a 25-day contract, is likely to appear in this week's matches as well.

Stefan Lukic could see limited minutes this week after missing the Omaha game due to injury, while Lucas Coutinho is not expected to appear due to a lower body injury. Additionally, Omar Gomez has joined Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe with a long term, lower body injury.

BUSH AWARDED LEAGUE HONORS FOR SECOND WEEK, SCOTT MACKENZIE NAMED COACH OF THE WEEK

Following back-to-back stellar performances against formidable opponents, TJ Bush picked up nominations for USL League One's Team of the Week after getting the nod for Round (6) Team of the Round in the USL Jägermeister Cup. He currently leads the league in saves with 58 in league competition.

Head coach Scott Mackenzie was named League One Coach of the Week for leading the Red Wolves to a 1-0 victory over the then-top team in the league, Union Omaha.

RED WOLVES IN PLAYOFF SPOT WITH TEN LEAGUE GAMES REMAINING

The Chattanooga Red Wolves find themselves above the playoff line at sixth place on the league table with ten League One matches remaining on the calendar. The club moved up from eighth place with their recent win over Union Omaha in tandem with Central Valley's win over Tormenta to keep them at seventh on the table.

Due to the new playoff expansion, the top eight teams on the table will compete in postseason play. With home matches this Saturday and Wednesday August 8th, Chattanooga has a solid opportunity to add six points to their point total this season as they take on Central Valley this weekend and Spokane on August 7th.

