Match Preview: 8/3 vs. Forward Madison FC

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







The Owls have dropped two straight matches in USL1 play for the first time all season, but if there's one team they'd want to defeat to curb that slide, it's their avian arch-rivals to the north in Forward Madison. Both teams are looking to rebound from 1-0 losses last weekend, meaning this could become a gritty game in a hurry. Whoever wins will have a great springboard into August, though, sitting right near the top of the table.

GO LONG!

Both of these teams pride themselves on playing on the front foot. They want to possess the ball, as evidenced by their top-third ranks in the league in that category, and one look at the player stats shows how heavily Madison in particular relies on center backs Mitch Osmond and Timmy Mehl to begin play for them. But interestingly enough, what may break the match wide open for either team is the long ball. The only two players in the league with more than eight accurate long passes per 90 minutes are Timmy Mehl, at 8.7, and Omaha's Mechack Jérôme at 8.6. Both of them have shown the ability to drop dimes over the top like locals are hoping from Dylan Raiola. In what will likely be a tense affair, don't underestimate the long ball.

SHUTTING DOWN

Let's take a moment to virtually pour one out for the recently retired PC. The Brazilian native was developed by São Paulo giants Corinthians, giving him a wonderful pedigree from the jump. After a brief loan to Portugal, he first dipped his toes into the world of soccer (rather than "futebol") with NASL's Fort Lauderdale Strikers. He went on to make 34 MLS appearances split between Orlando City and Vancouver Whitecaps, and from there became a cherished figure for San Antonio FC. Even in his short time in Omaha, the difference he made on the pitch was immediately noticeable. As a #6, he would stabilize the base of the midfield with poise and precision, acting as a fulcrum in build-up and a stalwart on defense. He also provided a wonderful veteran presence, especially with a slew of young players taking the step up to professional football for the first time this season. Needless to say, PC will be missed around these parts.

SERIES HISTORY

The Owls have locked talons with the 'Mingos more than any other club, with this being their 14th match against the Madison outfit. Going into 2024 they had played to a stalemate, with a 3-3-6 record. With neither team scoring more than two goals in this fixture, it's not as if they were getting into slugfests either. That didn't change in their first matchup this season, where Madison came away with a 2-0 victory in a top of the table clash that will ensure Omaha has fire in their bellies to flip the script.

ABOUT FORWARD MADISON FC

Forward Madison are one of the USL League One clubs. They're always a major draw, from the stands to the shops. However their sporting history is far more checkered. Their highest finish in League One is fourth in their inaugural 2019 campaign, and last season was the first time since then that they reached the playoffs. The 'Mingos are also still searching for their first playoff win. This season saw them rocket out of the gates though, making it to Matchday 10 in the league before they lost. While their form has been a little shaky since then, between their league standing and their solid performance in the Jägermeister Cup, this year may be their biggest chance yet at winning silverware.

Season ticket memberships and voucher packs for the 2024 season are currently available via tickets.unionomaha.com or through the Werner Park Ticket Office by calling (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.