Match Preview: Fuego FC Faces Key Test against Charlotte Independence

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to face off against Charlotte Independence in a crucial USL League One matchup this Saturday. Fuego FC will be traveling to Charlotte, aiming to regain momentum after the recent loss against Lexington SC. This away game is an opportunity to showcase the team's resilience and determination as they face a formidable opponent on their home turf.

HISTORY VS. CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

In their previous two games, Charlotte has secured two draws, while Fuego FC has recorded one win and one loss. Over the years, Fuego has managed to secure a victory against Charlotte only once, which came on Charlotte's home field in July of last year. Fuego FC is determined to repeat history and secure their second-ever victory against Charlotte this weekend.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

Keep an eye on José Carrera-García, who scored Fuego FC's only goal in the last matchup against Lexington SC and was named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 17. Also watch for Sean Vinberg, who recently joined the team and made his debut in the previous game.

NEXT MATCH:

It's Fresno State Night, August 30, 2024, as Central Valley Fuego FC hosts Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for Round 8 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Fresno State Soccer Stadium!

CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC VS CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

SNAPSHOT: #CLTvCV

Saturday, August 24, 2024

3:00 PM PT Kickoff

American Legion Memorial Stadium - Charlotte, NC

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CLTvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

CV: 3-8-2

CLT: 7-3-4

