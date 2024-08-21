FOX Carolina and the Greenville Triumph/Liberty Announce Partnership

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

(Greenville, SC) - FOX Carolina (WHNS-Gray Media) and the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club are pleased to announce they have signed an agreement to bring professional soccer to the South Carolina airwaves at no cost. Triumph games will air on FOX Carolina's and Gray's new Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network. When the channel launches in October of 2024, South Carolinians will be able to watch games on the 24-hour channel that focuses on live local sports and entertainment. This unique partnership gives viewers a front row seat to the fastest growing sport in the U.S., with excitement building as the U.S. hosts the World Cup in 2026.

"FOX Carolina and Palmetto Sports are thrilled to have the Greenville Triumph as our partners," said Vice President and General Manager, Bryce Caldwell. "We look forward to showcasing top-notch soccer played right here in Greenville, S.C. to our viewers across the Greenville-Spartanburg- Anderson-Asheville market."

Showcasing both men's and women's professional soccer (Greenville Liberty) will be a real win for all fans. The Triumph, the men's club, will premiere in October on the Palmetto Sports Network. In addition, FOX Carolina will provide award-winning First Alert Weather Forecasts for Triumph and Liberty games. Plus Gray's new Telemundo Carolina Del Sur based in South Carolina is partnering with the soccer club.

"FOX Carolina is a leader in our community, and we're looking forward to working together to continue to provide value to the Upstate," said Triumph Club president Chris Lewis. "We are proud to be a part of the launch of the new home for sports in South Carolina, the Palmetto Sports Network, and look forward to continuing to build our fan base with a great local partner that will bring professional soccer into the homes of tens of thousands across the Upstate."

