Know Before You Go: vs. Bellevue

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

With a nearly two-week break since their dramatic late win in Fresno against Central Valley Fuego, and a league match on the weekend against Richmond Kickers, this exhibition is a perfect time to shake some rust off and support the local opposition down Highway 370. The Bellevue University Bruins have started their season with a pair of wins against Doane University and Hastings College, by a combined total of 8-1. Just as the Owls will look to use this match as a springboard for their home stretch, the Bruins hope to keep the start of their season rolling in good form with this 6:30pm kickoff.

ABOUT BELLEVUE UNIVERSITY BRUINS

The Bellevue University men's soccer team is ranked eighth in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Poll to open the 2024 season. Bruin head coach Mark Heath-Preston returns to the helm with a career 99-50-19 (.646) record at Bellevue.

Bellevue posted a 14-6-4 record in 2023 while winning their fourth-straight CAC title and qualifying for a fourth-straight NAIA National Tournament. There, the Bruins reached the quarterfinals for the second time in program history (2020). BU men's soccer has now won 14 conference tournament titles and qualified for 10 NAIA National Tournaments, advancing to the final site on six occasions.

PRIZE DRAWING

Fans will receive their free prize drawing tickets upon entry to Werner Park. Anyone who requests a raffle ticket will receive one. Fans should keep these tickets on them, as there will be drawings throughout the match over the PA system to win a variety of prizes.

If your number is called, proceed to our redemption table on the concourse near Gate 1 with raffle ticket in hand to redeem the ticket and claim your prize.

KNOCKERBALL MATCH

During halftime, we will be holding 5v5 knockerball (bubble soccer) matches on the pitch. Those who wish to sign up to participate will receive a free berm ticket as well. Knockerball is open to ages 10 and up, and will require participants to sign a waiver prior to the matches. You can sign up by using this form.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 3:30 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 3:30 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Búho swag - including our Omaha Supernovas "Champions Play in Omaha" collab shirt!

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Bellevue University

Kick Off Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll

