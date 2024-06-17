Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Union Omaha

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SNAPSHOT: #MADvOMA

Saturday, June 20th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 4-0-4

OMA: 5-1-1

SETTING THE SCENE

It's another battle of the birds, as Forward Madison and Union Omaha face off for the first time this season. While both sides have 16 points, Omaha sits at the top of the USL League One table, while Forward is close behind in third.

The 'Mingos remain the only unbeaten team in regular-season play, and they'll look to trump Omaha at home on Thursday. The match kicks off at Breese Stevens Field at 7pm CT.

HISTORY WITH UNION OMAHA

These two sides have created quite a rivalry over the years. In the last six matches, the 'Mingos are 1-2-3 against Omaha. Both sides have failed to score more than two goals against the other; however, Christian Chaney netted two goals last year against the Owls.

The last time these two sides played each other was in Madison for Forward's last regular-season match. Although Omaha beat FMFC 1-0, the 'Mingos still advanced to the knockout stage as the sixth side.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, Forward Madison played in their first-ever nationally televised match on their home turf. They faced South Georgia Tormenta FC for a late afternoon match in front of 4,621 fans.

Despite the hype around the match, the play on the field lacked excitement. FMFC had only eight shots, one of those being on target, despite having over 60% possession throughout the game. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, keeping Forward's regular-season, unbeaten streak alive.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC plays an international friendly against C.D. Tapatío on Tuesday, June 25th. Single-game tickets are still available for fans to purchase and watch the 'Mingos take on a team from Liga de Expansión MX. The match is set to kick off at 7pm CT at Breese Stevens Field.

