Forward Madison FC Announces Mason Crosby Appearance on August 10th

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison has announced that former Green Bay Packers kicker and all-time leading scorer, Mason Crosby, will be at the August 10th match between Chattanooga Red Wolves and Forward Madison FC. He is a Super Bowl XLV champion and still holds the record for most consecutive postseason field goals with 20.

The club will be hosting an American Football Night during the match, and Crosby will be interacting with Forward fans all night. A special VIP meet and greet will be held before gates open for fans who purchase the VIP Ticket Pack. The pack guarantees a picture with Crosby, plus a replica FMFC/Green Bay kit and a ticket to the match on the 10th for $100.

Crosby will also be taking pictures with fans on a first come first serve basis when gates open at 6pm, plus he'll join in on the halftime fun, as he attempts a few soccer challenges.

The match will be played at historic Breese Stevens Field on August 10th at 7pm CT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets or the VIP Ticket Pack. Limited availability and sizes for the ticket pack so get yours today! Isthmus is the proud media partner of Pride Month at Forward Madison FC. For more content, visit https://isthmus.com/.

