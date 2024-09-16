Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Spokane Velocity

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

The push for the playoffs is on, as we near the end of regular-season. The 'Gos currently sit in fourth place; however, only seven points separate first place from seventh place.

Forward faces League newcomers, Spokane Velocity, for the first time at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, September 21st at 5pm CT. Three points could see Forward move closer to first place in the regular-season standings.

HISTORY AGAINST SPOKANE VELOCITY

Earlier this year, Forward beat Spokane on the road, capturing their third win in a row. Jimmie Villalobos and Devin Boyce both scored long-distance goals in the first half and substitute Aiden Mesias scored off a counter-attack led by Christian Chaney.

Bernd Schipmann would record his fourth clean sheet of the season, as the 'Mingos would win 3-0.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward Madison played in the Jägermeister Cup Knockouts on Wednesday, September 11th, against Charlotte Independence. Mitch Osmond scored his first goal of the season and Christian Chaney scored the game-winner before exiting the match with a second yellow.

Both teams would end the match with ten on the field, and Forward would advance to the Jägermeister Cup Finals after a 2-1 victory. The 'Mingos are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC plays in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final on Saturday, September 28th against Northern Colorado. This is the club's first appearance in a finals match as the boys hunt for the Cup. The time and location of the match are still to be determined.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvSPK

Saturday, September 21st, 2024

5:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

9/21 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 7-2-7

SPK: 7-4-5

