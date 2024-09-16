Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Spokane Velocity
September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
The push for the playoffs is on, as we near the end of regular-season. The 'Gos currently sit in fourth place; however, only seven points separate first place from seventh place.
Forward faces League newcomers, Spokane Velocity, for the first time at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, September 21st at 5pm CT. Three points could see Forward move closer to first place in the regular-season standings.
HISTORY AGAINST SPOKANE VELOCITY
Earlier this year, Forward beat Spokane on the road, capturing their third win in a row. Jimmie Villalobos and Devin Boyce both scored long-distance goals in the first half and substitute Aiden Mesias scored off a counter-attack led by Christian Chaney.
Bernd Schipmann would record his fourth clean sheet of the season, as the 'Mingos would win 3-0.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
Forward Madison played in the Jägermeister Cup Knockouts on Wednesday, September 11th, against Charlotte Independence. Mitch Osmond scored his first goal of the season and Christian Chaney scored the game-winner before exiting the match with a second yellow.
Both teams would end the match with ten on the field, and Forward would advance to the Jägermeister Cup Finals after a 2-1 victory. The 'Mingos are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak.
NEXT MATCH:
Next up, FMFC plays in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final on Saturday, September 28th against Northern Colorado. This is the club's first appearance in a finals match as the boys hunt for the Cup. The time and location of the match are still to be determined.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvSPK
Saturday, September 21st, 2024
5:00pm CT kickoff
Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin
9/21 Tickets
Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS
MAD: 7-2-7
SPK: 7-4-5
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 16, 2024
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Spokane Velocity - Forward Madison FC
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Lexington SC - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Kunga the Difference-Maker in See-Saw Affair with Hailstorm - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Spokane Velocity
- Forward Madison FC Wins in Friendly Against Chicago House AC
- Forward Madison FC Win in Friendly against Chicago House AC
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chicago House AC
- Forward Madison FC Advance to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final