Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Lexington SC

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC visits Lexington SC's new stadium for the first time, eager to break a three-game losing streak. With crucial points on the line, Fuego faces a tough challenge against Lexington, who will be defending their home turf with momentum. This pivotal match could define Fuego's fight to regain form and push for a spot in the playoffs.

HISTORY VS. LEXINGTON SC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Lexington SC have faced off five times over the last two seasons, with Lexington having the edge in their overall matchups. Fuego has managed just one win, a 2-1 victory in July 2023. The clubs have drawn twice, and Lexington has claimed victory twice, including a 3-1 win in their most recent meeting on August 16, 2024. Over these five games, Fuego has scored 9 goals, while Lexington has netted 11. This upcoming clash gives Fuego a chance to even the score and turn the momentum in their favor.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

With Dembor Benson returning from his red card suspension, adding strength to Fuego's lineup. Keep an eye on Kevin Garcia, who netted his first professional goal in the last game and will be looking to build on that momentum. His performance could be pivotal in turning Fuego's fortunes around.

NEXT MATCH:

After this crucial game, Central Valley Fuego FC will continue their road trip with a matchup against Greenville in South Carolina, marking the first encounter between the teams this season. Join us for a watch party at Crow & Wolf at 4 pm to support the team and experience the action with fellow fans. Let's cheer Fuego FC to victory!

CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC VS LEXINGTON SC

SNAPSHOT: #LEXvCV

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

4:00 PM PT Kickoff

Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington, KY

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: LEXvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

Watch Party at Crow & Wolf

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

CV: 3-10-2

LEX: 3-8-5

