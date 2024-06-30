Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Richmond Kickers

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

FMFC continues their road trip to Virginia to play Richmond Kickers for the second Henny Derby of the season. The 'Mingos will look to take home the Hennessey for the second season in a row on national television at 6pm CT on CBS Sports Network.

HISTORY WITH RICHMOND KICKERS

The last time these two faced was in April for Forward Madison's home opener. Derek Gebhard opened the scoring sheet and Agustin Davila scored his first goal as a 'Mingo to tie the game 2-2.

The Henny Derby began in Forward Madison's inaugural season when both Richmond's and Forward's Black supporters' groups made a friendly bet - the winner gets a bottle of Hennessey. This is the sixth season of the Henny Derby rivalry, and this match will determine who takes home the trophy for the 2024 season.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward played One Knoxville in the fifth round of the Jägermeister Cup last weekend, falling 0-2. It was the first time the 'Mingos have conceded more than one goal since May 4th, as Knoxville capitalized twice in the second half. FMFC dropped to third place in the Group 2 standings, tied in points with Knoxville.

Derek Gebhard made his 100th appearance as a 'Mingo, tying with former teammate, Eric Leonard, for the club's most appearances.

NEXT MATCH:

The guys finally come back home to historic Breese Stevens Field to play Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday, July 13th at 7pm CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvRIC

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

6:00pm CT kickoff

City Stadium - Richmond, VA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: CBS Sports Network

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvRIC Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 5-0-4

RIC: 2-5-3

