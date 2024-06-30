Velocity FC Falls to Potent Hailstorm Offense 3-1 in Windsor, Colorado

Spokane Velocity FC competed for all 90 minutes, but Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC looked every part of the USL Jägermeister Cup's West Group top team Sunday in Windsor, Colorado.

"We fought hard against a team that (has) been doing good lately," said Velocity midfielder Andre Lewis. "To play against them at home where they have the momentum is always a tough one."

Hailstorm's victory keeps the club atop the West Group with a 3-0-2 record. Velocity remains in third place at 1-2-2, ahead of Central Valley Fuego FC.

As the top-scoring team in the USL Jägermeister Cup, it only took Hailstorm eight minutes to give its home fans what they'd been waiting for. Ethan Hoard buried his fourth goal of the Cup after placing a left-footed shot in the top left corner of the frame to put Northern Colorado up 1-0.

Soon after in the 21st minute, Hoard would play a part in another Hailstorm goal, booting the ball deep past a streaking Bruno Rendon who would place the ball just to the right of keeper Carlos Merancio, swelling their lead to two goals.

The rest of the first half Velocity came across some chances, but were unable to get an attack to end in a score.

Nearing the end of the half's extra time, Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed earned a yellow card for an exchange with the official. Their engagement continued, resulting in a red card and removal of Zayed from the match.

Velocity capitalized on more of their opportunities in the second half, with Luis Gil finding the back of the net in the 62nd minute. Andre Lewis set up the sequence by juking a defender and making a beautiful short pass to Gil, who sent a shot into the right corner of the goal.

"It was a great build out play and Andre being aggressive all game to go forward and doing what he does best, dishing the ball out which created the chance for me to find the near post and give us hope," Gil said.

Despite multiple scoring attacks, Spokane's momentum was stifled in the 74th minute when Northern Colorado expanded its lead to 3-1. Noah Powder's set piece was finished in the six-yard box by David García.

Velocity controlled 64% of the match's possession, but Hailstorm's potent offense led to a 3-1 victory.

"Possession is important to control the game but ultimately the game is decided in the 18-yard boxes and that's where we lost the game tonight," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman.

Their large possession time was apparent for a majority of the second half, brought on by Hailstorm's offensive potency. The multi-score lead allowed for a more defensive-minded approach from Northern Colorado, which made it extremely difficult for any crease to open up in their back line.

"It was an open game that could have gone either way," Gil said. "The difference between winning the game was the decision making in the final third."

Spokane Velocity FC will look to improve their USL League One regular season standing against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC next Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. Get ready to soak up the sun, as the theme of the match will be Night at the Beach, with hot new sunglasses for the first 100 fans in the gate and then for sale in the stadium team store as well as an oceanside Electric Photoland photo booth.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams and will also field one pre-professional team in Spokane. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, starting in August 2024. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, plays as a Division III team in USL League One. A pre-professional women's team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League in 2025.

